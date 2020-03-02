X

MyPalaCasino: Slots & Casino for iOS

By Pala Interactive LLC Free

Play all your favorite casino games for free. Get the thrill of casino action when you want it, wherever you want it. We offer a wide variety of fun and entertaining casino games, poker and tournaments for all to play. Totally free, no deposits, 100% fun!

MyPalaCasino Features:

- Exciting slots with thrilling bonuses including mini-games, wilds, scatters, and free spins.

- All your favorite table games including blackjack, craps and roulette.

- Play video poker on all your favorite machines like Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild and Deuces and Jokers.

- Play fast-paced No-Limit Texas Holdem poker with friends.

- Slot, Blackjack and Poker tournaments to test your skills.

- Free play chips every day and play chip bonuses every few hours.

- Social VIP Rewards Program with your Pala Privileges card.

- Lots of ways to earn FREE play chips through inviting your friends and playing collectibles games.

Play MyPalaCasino today! The most fun youll have online with your favorite casino, Pala Casino, Spa and Resort. See you at the tables.

This product is intended for use by those 21 or older for amusement purposes only and does not offer "real money gambling. Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at real money gambling.

What's new in version 1.4.14

