MyLuggage | Packing list for every trip for Android

By MyLuggage Team Free

By MyLuggage Team

Were here to help you plan the trip of your dreams!

Planning a trip is stressful and time-consuming when you need to verify every source of information, create lists of things to do, and pack on your own.

We believe that planning a trip doesnt have to be stressful if you have the right tool. We built My Luggage because we want every traveler to make the most of their journey. We aim to make traveling stress-free and give you peace of mind before and throughout the entire journey.

My Luggage analyzes how travelers pack to provide you with helpful tips and complete item lists. Using this data, it adjusts packing lists to match traveler choices. The more people pack for a similar trip, the more precise the list will be. We use the collective knowledge of our community to equip you with the most relevant packing list and travel tips.

My Luggage creates the most relevant packing list for every type of vacation. It also provides a list of things to do before your journey starts, information about safety, travel, and health, visa, and baggage allowance - everything you need for a stress-free trip.

How does it work?

Choose a destination and add your travel dates. All it takes is answering a few questions about your trip, and My Luggage will generate a list of items to pack based on the analysis of over 100 factors. Your list will be divided into must-have items and things that might come in handy during your trip.

Its as simple as that! So put on comfort, put on MyLuggage!

What's new in version 1.2.3

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
