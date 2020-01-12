Not for use with MyMathLab.

WAIT: Have you already used the Dynamic Study Modules from inside of your MyLab/Mastering course on the web? In order for your Study Modules course to appear when you login to this app, you need to first access it from your MyLab/Mastering course.

You may receive a login error if you have not used the Dynamic Study Modules from inside of your MyLab/Mastering course on the web first. In order for your Study Modules to appear when you login to this app, you need to first access it from your MyLab/Mastering course.

If you experience any login issues, please contact https://support.pearson.com for immediate support.

Pearsons Mastering/MyLab Dynamic Study Modules

Trigger your brain to learn faster

Finally, there's a better way to learn! We know not every student learns the same way and at the same rate. Dynamic Study Modules assess your performance and activity in real time. They use data and analytics that personalize content to target your particular strengths and weaknesses. And, because we know youre always on the go, Dynamic Study Modules can be accessed from any computer, tablet, or smartphone!

To use the Dynamic Study Modules app, you must first enroll in a Pearson MyLab or Mastering course and access the Dynamic Study Modules from within that course on your computer.

How Dynamic Study Modules work:

1. Dynamic Study Modules present study questions, delivered in groups of 6-8 questions for short bursts of learning to keep reduce fatigue Even though you might not have studied the material yet, recent scientific findings demonstrate that the process of asking and answering questions first actually triggers the brain to learn faster.

2. You are asked to indicate how confident you are in your answer with our unique answer format.

3. Each question provides real-time feedback without immediately disclosing the correct answer, heightening your curiosity and concentration and increasing the production of long-term memory.

4. At the end of the question set, information that you need to review or further study is broken into the individual concepts or ideas associated with each question.

5. Youll cycle through this adaptive process of test-learn-retest until you achieve mastery of the material-- personalized learning tailored to your individual needs. You can learn at your own pace as the Dynamic Study Modules adapts to your knowledge base.

6. Once modules are complete, you then have the option to go back and review your answers or refresh your knowledge by clicking the review button. Students who do refreshers show significant gains in knowledge retention and can recall concepts more confidently at test time.