X

MyKratom.Life for Android

By Keystone Web Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Keystone Web Studios

MyKratom.Life is a private Kratom based social network for individuals looking to connect, network, discuss & advocate for this organic plant. Users are able to post their thoughts, blogs, photos, videos, links, polls and other content to the community for others to see and react to in real-time. Users have complete control over their privacy, notifications and much more. Have a group? Bring it to MyKratom.Life -- it's easy to create your own group on our network and invite your friends! In addition to social networking, MyKratom.Life aggregates all Kratom-related information across major news & other public sources directly to you -- no more searching around the web only to find out something weeks too late.

MyKratom.Life Features:

- Choose either your real name or a username for added privacy

- Instantly share all types of content with friends & the Kratom Community

- All communications are sent & received over 256bit SSL

- Create your own groups & community posts

- Aggregated Kratom related news & information from across the web

- It's completely free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping