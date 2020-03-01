Find your new job in Mauritius. The MyJob.mu job app will take your job search to a new level. Take the next step in your career and search jobs in 30+ industry sectors across Mauritius. Find and apply for the latest jobs from big name companies to local businesses. Refine jobs by location; filter jobs by relevance and date, find full-time, part-time, permanent, temporary and contract jobs. Create job alerts and get push notifications on the latest jobs. Save the jobs you want. Need to apply later? Then email job details to yourself.

MyJob.mu Job App Features :

Search and apply for the latest jobs

Find full-time, part-time, permanent, temporary and contract jobs

Refine your search by location, find jobs near you

Browse the latest jobs

MyJob.mu Career Opportunity

View hundreds of jobs from over 600 of Mauritiuss leading employers

Filter job search results by relevance, salary and date

View new jobs, save jobs and see your recent job searches

Create job alerts and get push notifications on the latest jobs

Got an MyJob.mu jobseeker account? Access your CV and jobseeker profile.

Apply for jobs on the move

Apply for jobs later. Email job details to yourself

MyJob.mu is Mauritiuss number one jobs website. MyJob.mu has been helping people find a job in Mauritius for ten years. MyJob.mu is part of Saongroup.com, a world leader in online recruitment.

MORE MYJOB.MU JOB APP FEATURES

>> Find employment in Mauritius by Industry Sector:

Accounting / Auditing / Tax Services / Finance, Administrative / Clerical, Advertising, Agriculture / Fishing, Banking, Call Centers / BPO / Customer Service / Languages, Construction / Architecture / Property, Consulting, Education / Training Course, Engineering / Electronics / Mechanics, Environmental / Health and Safety / Quality, Food / Beverages / Catering, Graphic Design, Healthcare / Medical / Veterinary, HR / Recruiting, ICT / IT / Web, Import / Export, Insurance, Legal, Logistics / Warehousing / Distribution / Transport, Management, Manufacturing / Production, Marketing / Sales, Non profit, Pharmaceutical / Science, Public Relation / Communication, Public Sector, Purchasing, Security / Protective Services, Social Services / Community, Spa, Sports / Leisure / Arts, Telecommunications, Textile, Tourism / Travel, Training.

>> Personalise your MyJob.mu Job Search App to your preferred location:

MyJob.mu job app has jobs across Mauritius, Black River, Flacq, Grand Port, Moka, Pamplemousses, Plaine Wilhems, Port Louis, Riviere du Rempart, Rodrigues, Savanne and Overseas.

>> Find a job contract that is right for your lifestyle. Find part-time jobs, work from home jobs, permanent jobs, contract jobs and full-time jobs on MyJob.mu.

>> Search and apply for the job vacancies that match your skills and experience

MORE ON MYJOB.MU

We are Mauritiuss leading recruitment website, listing hundreds of jobs from employers and recruitment agencies across Mauritius. Whether you want to take the next step in your career or find work more suitable for your skills and experience then the MyJob.mu job search app and website can help. In the MyJob.mu job app you will find a range of features designed to make your job search successful. With job alerts, on the go via push notifications, finding and applying for job opportunities is effortless. Got a free jobseeker account on MyJob.mu? Sync your MyJob.mu job search app with your desktop account and access your jobseeker profile across all devices. Take your career to the next level, download the MyJob.mu job app today and search the latest job opportunities in Mauritius.