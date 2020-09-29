MyHome is the app for all your needs. Whether you need maintenance work done on your AC unit or groceries delivered to your door, MyHome is your fast and reliable solution. Select what you need, where and when you need it, and well connect you with the right service provider, or browse our list of vendors within select services.

MyHome is a one-stop source for home necessities, place an order for today or schedule it in advance and let us do the rest!

Heres how it works:

- Select a category and let us know when youd like the service provider to come over

- Select the product or service you need from our list of products & services

- You can choose to add additional details and pictures of the problem to let the service provider know what theyre dealing with beforehand

- Pay for the order beforehand right from your phone and get it over with, or opt to pay with cash once the service provider is on your doorstep

- Track the progress of your order on the status screen. After the completion of the order, rate your service to help us maintain quality service

Note: some categories allow you to choose the vendor you wish to provide the service. Browse through the list of vendors and their available menu items.

Need help using MyHome? E-mail us at help@myhomeapp.io or visit us at myhomeapp.io