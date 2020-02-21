MyGlamm, the online shopping app for beauty & makeup products, has a goal to make looking and living glamorous, as effortless as it can be, for every woman. From everyday essentials to statement-making hues and a little dash of couture weve got it all! The MyGlamm Makeup & Beauty App is everything you need when you shop online to buy cosmetics, from easy-to-use make-up products to expert advice on how to create trending makeup looks, and how to use beauty products youll find it here on this top online shipping app!

Our Makeup & Cosmetics Lines

MyGlamm

For the woman who chooses to Live Glamorous every day, weve got a multitasking range of products which include lipsticks that take you from day to night with one swipe and a multitasking foundation palette that lasts hours.

Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup

For the uber glamorous woman, we have Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup exclusively by MyGlamm, the online shopping app, created by the celebrity couturier himself. The collection includes matte, metallic and foil finish eyeshadows, iridescent lip glosses, hi-shine and soft matte lipsticks, illuminating blush and highlighter sticks and nail lacquers.

POSE

For the selfie-obsessed social media star, we've got a collection of high definition makeup designed to make you look good on camerawhenever, wherever. Each product from our POSE HD makeup collection features optical blurring technology that creates the impression of flawless, imperfection-free skin. Sonakshi Sinha Arrested With MyGlamm's POSE HD Makeup - shop online for the POSE collection today!

LIT Collection

For the fun, risk-taking, confident, millennial and Gen Z consumer, who prefers creating her own makeup rules, we have the LIT Collection. Tried and #TestedOnSid, our favourite human Sidharth Malhotra, the collection features cruelty-free and statement-making hues across lip and eye products.

Browse from our range of face, eyes, lips and nails & other cosmetics categories and get award-winning makeup such as the Total Makeover FF Cream, Manish Malhotra 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palettes and LIT Nail Enamels. You would also get to find my glamm accessories on other marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Purplle etc. As per user feedback, the product quality for lipstick, eye liner, kajal and eye shadow are better than Lakme and Loreal.

What You Get:

- European Makeup: High-quality makeup products, formulated and crafted in Italy & Germany

- Shop Online: Free shipping, hassle-free returns, COD and debit & credit card payment facilities across India.

- Makeup Education: Step-by-step tutorials, advice from the experts like Daniel Bauer and Cory Walia, and trendy, celebrity makeup inspirations.

- App Exclusives: new launch previews & special offers on Beauty Products

- FREE Makeup: Sign up, become a glammINSIDER and refer your friends to get FREE makeup!

- Deals & Offers - Get best shopping deals, discounts and offers on makeup and beauty products

Buy makeup products enriched with tropical plant oils, natural antioxidants, and ingredients that nourish and care for your skin. All our makeup products are cruelty-free, paraben and paraffin-free and suitable for all skin types. Also compare our products on other marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Purplle etc.

Crafted in Europe, our line of makeup products include Primer, Concealer, Foundation, Highlighter, Blush, Bronzer, Illuminating liquid, setting powder, Eyeshadow, kajal, Eyeliner, Mascara, Eyebrow Powder, Lip & Eye Sparkle, Lipstick, Lip Gloss, Lipliner, Lip Balm and nail polish. You can also find your favourite shades of lipstick in no time with our shade finder. And were always working on something new. Youll hear all about our exciting new launches on the MyGlamm online makeup shopping app.