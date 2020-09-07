Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MyFlixer : movies & tv series for Android

By Coder Maani Free

Developer's Description

By Coder Maani

My Flixer Movies & tv series is a free movie guide app works for current movies, It is the fastest and easiest way to find the trending new hollywood movies,movie times, actors and TV shows on your device. With 2 Options of browsing movie list such as Top Rated, Popular movies or films.

Our MyFlixer apk has many kinds of all, more than 0123 movies & series : Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies,british movies,korean movies.

With different categories: Love, Fantasy, History, War,action movies, cartoons, film swordplay, historical drama, comedy, drama,Action Adventure, Sci-fi.

There is something for everybody; from comedy to drama, kids to classics, and niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime, new latest hollywood movies , and British series.

This app can save you a lot of time in your life if you love movies box and you want them in your life, this is your easy way to get info. Watch best movies recommendation of all time and get movie reviews about it on your android smartphone or tablet wherever you have internet access. In bed, on the way to work or during lunch.

Disclaimer:

-Movies information and images are from TMDB.org licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

-we use the TMDb API to Fetch All Movies.

-we follows the "fair use" guidelines by US law, if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark

violation that does not follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 13
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now