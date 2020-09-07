My Flixer Movies & tv series is a free movie guide app works for current movies, It is the fastest and easiest way to find the trending new hollywood movies,movie times, actors and TV shows on your device. With 2 Options of browsing movie list such as Top Rated, Popular movies or films.

Our MyFlixer apk has many kinds of all, more than 0123 movies & series : Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies,british movies,korean movies.

With different categories: Love, Fantasy, History, War,action movies, cartoons, film swordplay, historical drama, comedy, drama,Action Adventure, Sci-fi.

There is something for everybody; from comedy to drama, kids to classics, and niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime, new latest hollywood movies , and British series.

This app can save you a lot of time in your life if you love movies box and you want them in your life, this is your easy way to get info. Watch best movies recommendation of all time and get movie reviews about it on your android smartphone or tablet wherever you have internet access. In bed, on the way to work or during lunch.

Disclaimer:

-Movies information and images are from TMDB.org licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

-we use the TMDb API to Fetch All Movies.

-we follows the "fair use" guidelines by US law, if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark

violation that does not follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.