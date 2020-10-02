Here to make you better, MyDoctor.co connects you with a GP for a video or SMS consultation your smart phone or PC, at a time and place convenient to you.

The MyDoctor.co service is a doctor led digital health service, helping patient to be their best, every day.

We are committed to providing you with the safest and highest quality care possible, regardless of who you are, or where you live. Whether you need medical treatment or simply feel concerned about your own or your child's healthwe are here for you, and our ultimate goal is to make it better.

Everything you need for your health and wellness is now on one platform, MyDoctor.co enables you to consult with a healthcare professional as well as monitor and track your health and wellbeing.

By downloading the MyDoctor.co mobile app you can create a free comprehensive medical record available to you 24/7.

How to Use MyDoctor.co

Step 1: Download MyDoctor.co app, and create an account. You can choose to see the next available doctor, or schedule an appointment at a later time. You can search for your own GP, not registered to a clinic just yet, no problem find a GP that suits your needs best, this may be based on specialty, price, availability, gender what works for you we hope to help.

Step 2: Consult a doctor on suitable common conditions such as cough, cold, flu, fever, migraine, diarrhoea, eye infections, allergies, skin conditions, and repeat prescriptions.

Step 3: A complete record of the consultation will be stored in your personal health record

Features include:

Easy appointment booking

You can view your consultation timings and book appointments with your GP or another MyDoctor.co GP without having to make phone calls. You will also receive automated alerts about the status of their appointment requests.

Manage Your Personal Health Records

A secure and convenient way for you to share their health records and test reports exclusively with your practice. Your practice can also update your Personal Health Records, which you can view on their app.

Text Consultations

Getting answers to health queries are more convenient than ever. Patients can ask health questions, pay for their consultations and view your response on their smartphone.

Video Consultations

You can book a session, pay on your mobile and consult via video. You can also receive consultation summaries (including e-prescriptions) sent after a session.

Remote monitoring and health trackers

If you have subscribed to an online Remote Monitoring Care Plans you can update your health trackers and share these values with your practice periodically through the MyDoctor.co mobile app. You can view and track your progress on your health plans on your smartphone.

Mobile notifications and alerts

You can receive notifications from your GP, about events, new services or any announcements that may be relevant to you, on our mobile app. You will also receive timely automated reminders about upcoming appointments.

Mobile payments

Payments for telemedicine sessions, text consultations or subscriptions to care plans can be made to your MyDoctor.co app.

A great new feature is Connected Care:

MyDoctor.co integrates with iOS Health app, allowing data from wearable devices and health apps to be shared securely with your Virtual Practice.

Data integration with iHealth

BG5 monitor & Omron glucose monitor

Blood sugar tracking at home

Syncing readings with Personal Health Records

App also sync information from Health App directly into the PHR.