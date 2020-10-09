Designed for both smart phones and tablets, this application will help you manage your diabetes better and keep it under control. Whether you are Type 1 or Type 2, have Gestational Diabetes or just want to help and monitor a family member, this is the logbook app for you.

The application tracks almost all aspects of the diabetes treatment and provides you and with detailed reports, charts and statistics. You can send the reports to your supervising physician via email. Diabetes: M also gives you various tools, so you can find the trends in blood glucose levels and allows you to get an insight about normal and prolonged insulin boluses using its highly effective, top-notch Bolus Advisor.

It also has a vast nutrition database, to help you keep track of your food intake and nutrition information, as well as exercise time. Never forget another check with our simple but powerful reminders system.

Diabetes: M can analyze the values from the imported data from various glucometers and insulin pumps via the exported files from their respective diabetes management software systems.

You can use HealthyDiabetes as a 24-hour follow-up, and have all diabetic data displayed all at once, from the first page. Monitor your medical status using a daily graph, average blood sugar, standard deviation, amount of insulin, activity rates, The app also provides information on several thousand foods, including including carbohydrates and other nutrients. According to five-star reviews, HealthyDiabetes is the most popular diabetes monitoring app in the world.

HealthyDiabetes FEATURES:

Quick and easy entry of blood sugar, insulin, meals, activities, HbA1c, weight, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation

Customizable units

Clear graphs on the evolution of blood sugar

Detailed output of user data in the log

Smart search: places, food, activities - everything can be searched

Food database with thousands of entries

PDF and CSV export

backup

Callback function

HbA1c estimated at first glance

Statistics

Quick and easy connection (meals, diet, medication, carbohydrate intake, blood sugar level etc.)

Custom login screen (add, delete, rearrange fields)

Smart and clear blood sugar graphs

Daily, weekly and monthly medical analysis

Challenges to achieve personal therapeutic goals

Motivational feedback to help manage types 1 & 2 of diabetes

Secure backup of monitoring data

Insightful data analysis

Dark mode

Completely free app

The HealthyDiabetes app is a diary that keeps track of your daily routine and eliminates the need to monitor, control and manage your type 1 or 2 diabetes. Your medical information is displayed at a glance. Stay in control of your health, monitor your diet, manage your insulin intake, avoid hypers / hypos and control the situation as a diabetic, all for the price of one coffee per month.

- App for types 1 and 2 diabetes

- Most popular app in the world, supporting five-star ratings and ratings

- Winner of the German magazine "Focus Diabetes" and "Best applications for diabetics"

- The HealthyDiabetes app is a Class 1 medical device in the US and the EU

We are working around the clock to improve the HealthyDiabetes app and need your feedback! Do you have a problem, criticism, question, suggestion or compliment? Contact us:

