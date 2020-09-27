Join or Sign In

MyCity: Discuss & Debate all things India! for Android

By MyCity App Technology Free

With MyCity's unique For or Against comment section, you'll be able to read & discuss different opinions on all pressing issues, whether it be the latest national policy decision or issues affecting you locally.

Let's reduce polarization through discussion and debate!

* Discuss and Debate on the following topics:

- National & Local news

- Politics & Policy decisions

- Movies, Trailers & Music

- Sports

- Podcasts & Editorial Content

- Business & FInancial News

- Culture and much more!

* Discuss and Debate all issues anonymously. Comment For or Against on all issues!

* Find events and activities happening in your city and filter by date, category, location and more.(COMING SOON)

Completely Independant & Unbiased. Join us & help reduce polarisation and promote facts. Dowload MyCity today!

What's new in version 1.18

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.18

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

