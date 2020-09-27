Sign in to add and modify your software
With MyCity's unique For or Against comment section, you'll be able to read & discuss different opinions on all pressing issues, whether it be the latest national policy decision or issues affecting you locally.
Let's reduce polarization through discussion and debate!
* Discuss and Debate on the following topics:
- National & Local news
- Politics & Policy decisions
- Movies, Trailers & Music
- Sports
- Podcasts & Editorial Content
- Business & FInancial News
- Culture and much more!
* Discuss and Debate all issues anonymously. Comment For or Against on all issues!
* Find events and activities happening in your city and filter by date, category, location and more.(COMING SOON)
Completely Independant & Unbiased. Join us & help reduce polarisation and promote facts. Dowload MyCity today!