In myrepair app we can provide the technican services like repair items refigrater repairing, Ro repairing, electrican, plumber, camera repair, AC repair, water heater repair and more many services related to technicans.

In this app user easy register your complaint and get fast services.

In this app user only enter basic details like

email,

name,

address,

Mobile no.

All company repair centers

1.Ro service center

*Livpure Ro service

*Kent Ro Service

*Aquagard Ro Service

*Aquafresh Ro Service

* other Ro Service

2.Electrican services

*you can easly contact your near electrican by this app

3.Plumber services

* you nearest pumber contact by this app.

4.CCTV camera Service

* cctv camera

* cctv camera repair

5.Refrigerator service centre

* LG Refrigerator centre

* Samsunga Refrigerator centre

* whirlpool Refrigerator centr

* Refrigerator Service

* Refrigerator Repair

6. Washing machine service

*LG Washing machine centre

*Whirlphool Washing machine centre

*Samsunga Washing machine centre

*All types Washing machine Repair

7.Television Repair

*LED TV centre

*LED Tv repair

*LG Tv centre

*Samsunga Tv Repair

*Samsunga Tv centre

8.AC Repair and services

*AC service Centre

*LG AC service centre

* Samsunga AC service centre

*ac service centre

9.Laptop repair and service

*lenovo service centre

*HP Service centre

*Laptop Repair

10.Water Heater

*Water heater repair

*geyser repair

