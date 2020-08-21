Join or Sign In

My Weather Radar - Weather Live & Widget for Android

By Great Apps & Games Free

Developer's Description

By Great Apps & Games

Weather Radar & Widget provides you accurate weather information, no matter where you are. You will see the Weather updated hourly. My Radar app can provide you a detailed local forecast and global forecast wherever you are!

Weather Radar is a fast, easy-to-use weather radar app that displays animated weather radar around your current location.

Main Features

- View real-time animated weather radar images on a map with severe weather warnings

- Daily weather forecast summary for the next 10 days

- 24 hour preview for weather, comfort index, UV index and wind forecast

- Show you temperature, wind, air sunshine, sunrise sunset, storm, rain alert , visibility, atmosphere pressure , humidity, dew point, precipitation, water in one screen

- Weather widget, add the weather information to the home screen, you can easily view the weather information on the desktop.

- Very convenient to set the temperature unit, wind speed unit, rainfall unit, time format. Whatever format you need, we have it.

- Real time Weather Radar

- Detailed weather news: provide all information of weather: weather temperature, Rainfall change, wind speed and direction, hourly weather temperature.. in your location.

- Temperature Unit: Fahrenheit ( F) or Celsius ( C)

- Wind Speed Unit: m / s, mph, km / h

- The free weather app provides national weather service.You can track the weather report of any city of the world, and slide screen to see the detailed weather information of your city. You can track all your favorite cities and destinations.

Get ready for wind or sun with the most accurate source of the weather forecast.

Thank you for reading, downloading and using Live Weather Forecast - Accurate Weather for free.

Please take time to leave us a nice review; this will really help us to give the best of what we have.

Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
