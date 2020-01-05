Play the gardener in this gorgeous village garden landscape, You have multiple garden landscapes here to seed the beautiful flowers, water them and take care of them. Play as hobbyist Gardner or professional Gardner, you have the chance to learn all the gardening process, what it takes to grow beautiful garden and how you have to take care of it. Grow, cultivate the flowers and take care of them to bring this village dream garden to full bloom.

The game features

-> Beautiful village garden landscape

-> Educational and Learning game play

-> Seeding, watering, and taking care of ornamental plants

-> remove the dangerous insects that attack your plants

Here is your chance to enjoy the country side village garden and build it into your dream garden.