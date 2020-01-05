X

My Village Gardener: Garden Growing & Decorating for iOS

By Kashif Mumtaz Free

Developer's Description

By Kashif Mumtaz

Play the gardener in this gorgeous village garden landscape, You have multiple garden landscapes here to seed the beautiful flowers, water them and take care of them. Play as hobbyist Gardner or professional Gardner, you have the chance to learn all the gardening process, what it takes to grow beautiful garden and how you have to take care of it. Grow, cultivate the flowers and take care of them to bring this village dream garden to full bloom.

The game features

-> Beautiful village garden landscape

-> Educational and Learning game play

-> Seeding, watering, and taking care of ornamental plants

-> remove the dangerous insects that attack your plants

Here is your chance to enjoy the country side village garden and build it into your dream garden.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping