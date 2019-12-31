The Very App the department store in the palm of your hand

Download the free shopping app from Very and get instant access to over 800 top brands across fashion, home, beauty, tech, sportswear, fitness and more. The Very app gives you instant control of your Very account making online shopping easier than ever before. Add to that the ability to order with Click & Collect for next day delivery across 1000s of products and the Very app is your perfect handheld department store.

SUPERFAST ONLINE SHOPPING AND AMAZING DEALS

Shop from over 200,000 products from top brands like Apple, Sony, Topshop, River Island, Nike. adidas and more

A dedicated Designer Brands shop for the latest fashion from the likes of ALLSAINTS, Kenzo, PAUL SMITH and COACH

Shop online across womens, mens & kids fashion, home & garden, tech, sports & leisure, gifts, beauty and toys

Browse by product or brand and add items to saved list to view or buy at a later date

Read product ratings and reviews to help you make the right purchase with confidence

CONTROL YOUR ACCOUNT ON THE MOVE

Sign in with your existing Very account and automatically sync baskets cross devices

Register for a new account in a few simple steps

Chat with the Very Assistant, the UKs first interactive-in-app customer service assistant giving you quick, easy access to help and info about your account and transactions

Track the location of your orders and receive order status updates so you always know where your parcel is

Track your balance and make payments on the go

Order via the Very app for next day delivery with Click & Collect on fashion, beauty and selected electricals & tech

OUR EXTENSIVE RANGE AND OFFERS INCLUDE

The Online Fashion Store

Womens, mens and kids fashion from top brands

Stylish coats and jackets for winter

Outfit ideas

Topshop, River Island, Ted Baker, Boohoo, Superdry & hundreds more

Top Tech Deals

The latest laptops, iPhones, TVs, gadgets and smart tech

Exclusive electrical offers

Apple. Samsung, Sony, LG, Beats, Dyson & more

The Latest Gaming

Pre-order the latest games & consoles

Save money with great bundle deals

All the latest releases from PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo

Home and Garden Furniture

Home inspiration and decorating ideas

Huge selection of furniture and homewares

Swoon, Silentnight, Ideal Home, Hotel Collection & more

Sportswear and Fitness Equipment

Huge range of sports clothing, fitness equipment and sporting goods

Great deals on top brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour and Converse

Fitness tips, diet hacks and interviews with sports stars

Designer Fashion Brands Store

Dedicated zone for shopping the latest designer brands across fashion and accessories

The latest trends from top designers like Kate Spade, MARC JACOBS, Alexander McQueen and many more

Happy Shopping

Credit is provided, subject to status by Shop Direct Finance Company Limited. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Goods/Services provided by Shop Direct Home Shopping Limited, Skyways House, Speke Rd, Speke, Liverpool L70 1AB