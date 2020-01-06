X

My Valentine's Crush: Match 3 for iOS

By Puzzle Games - VascoGames Free

Ready for this valentine mania of match 3 games? Play with love in this matching game and have timeless fun! Love is in the air tonight, and you gotta do great things on valentines day! Play My Valentines Crush, a valentine connect 3 game and make the perfect match! Start now and make your special day great again!

Features:

+ Colorful matching game with love

+ Valentine connect game with hearts, love and gifts

+ Perfect match 3 games for valentines day

+ Surprise your crush with My Valentines Crush love game

+ Beautiful art with colorful and lovely drawings

+ Invite friends to this to match & crush candies

+ Send free gifts to your crush via Facebook

The real valentine mania is about to start on your own mobile device! Play endless challenges with match 3 games in this valentine connect game. Match 3 or more to clear the field, or match 4 or more to create powerful boosters with endless possibilities! Love is in the air in the land of My Valentines Crush, where you can create your own city of love. This matching game is perfect to play during the real lovely days of valentine mania.

Help us by rating our game with a lot of stars. You can also follow us on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/PuzzleGamesVG

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
