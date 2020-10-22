Join or Sign In

My TV Cast - Chromecast Streamer & Screen Mirror for Android

By SensusTech Free

Developer's Description

By SensusTech

Do you like a high-quality picture on the big screen of Chromecast TV? Can't watch your favorite clips, movies and videos on the small screen of your smartphone? Then our mirroring app from mobile gadget is perfect for you!

Our application is not just about streaming videos, pictures, music, and files from a smartphone to Chromecast. This is your magical tool with which you can view any content on the big screen of smart devices. At the same time, the quality of the transmitted content will be at its best, and you will not notice any interference or delays in data transmission.

Together with our program, you will appreciate the following features and benefits:

The convenience of screen mirroring on your Chromecast TV screen.

Quickly share photos and videos to your TV.

Cast to TV of any Audio and your favorite music.

Stream YouTube videos, and even movies or clips from your phone.

Cast Dropbox and Google Drive files.

View any images online.

And many more features...

Download My TV Cast right now and see for yourself that our program is the best share tool you could try. Before starting to use, make sure that your device is connected to the same local network with the same setups as the Chromecast and other devices, also do not use multiple VLANs while using the application.

Our app for chrome casting will open you a fascinating world of viewing your favorite photos and videos, files, movies and clips on the big screen! You don't want to watch something from your smartphone anymore!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
