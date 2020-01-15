What do you want to be when you grow up? Enter one of the coolest dress up games for girls and explore 7 amazing jobs - fashionista, doctor, teacher, flight attendant, policewoman, chef and coach. Each one has its own particular style!

Start by customizing every detail of your girl, choose a cute nose, a smiley mouth and bright eyes. Makeup is a must! Create a flawless look, perfect for her facial features. You can even pick a name! Which name fits your character best? Get ready to be creative in this cute dress up game.

The levels are full of sophisticated clothes, suitable for each job. Become a fashion adviser and come up with lovely outfits. For a doctor, choose a bold and colorful scrub that will put a smile on the patient's face. A flight attendant style is clean and confident. Pick matching clothes or you can go with a pink blouse and a white skirt. Don't forget to accessorize the outfit with a pretty scarf and a hat. Explore every level of our girly game and find out which job style you like best!

My Super Job: Character Design & Dress Up game features:

7 amazing jobs with their own dress up options

makeup, dress up and character design levels

over 100 makeup options and facial features

over 660 fashion items

girly graphics and entertaining

free, no wifi needed

What are you waiting for? Download My Super Job: Character Design & Dress Up now and explore some wonderful jobs fashion. Playing with clothes has never been this fun!