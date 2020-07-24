Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
****************** MUCH AWAITED PRIVATE PHOTO SAVING AND VIEWING APP IS HERE !!! ***********************
- The best, easy and convenient way to store and browse your private photos !!
- We value your privacy and this App ensure 100% privacy and it is password protected !!
- No Contents or informations will be saved or accessed by outside party !!
- Arrange the content as convenient folders !!
- Add any number of medias or Folders !!
- View them back in full-screen slideshows with enhanced viewing controls
- Edit, Rename, Delete Or Save medias with Ease !!
-Enable or Disable Password protection !!
- Share files via email, facebook, twitter, whatsapp and Many more !!
- Supports all files in the Gallery !!
- Attractive and Simple UI is just another reason to use this amazing App :)