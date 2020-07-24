Join or Sign In

My Photos & Images for iOS

Developer's Description

****************** MUCH AWAITED PRIVATE PHOTO SAVING AND VIEWING APP IS HERE !!! ***********************

- The best, easy and convenient way to store and browse your private photos !!

- We value your privacy and this App ensure 100% privacy and it is password protected !!

- No Contents or informations will be saved or accessed by outside party !!

- Arrange the content as convenient folders !!

- Add any number of medias or Folders !!

- View them back in full-screen slideshows with enhanced viewing controls

- Edit, Rename, Delete Or Save medias with Ease !!

-Enable or Disable Password protection !!

- Share files via email, facebook, twitter, whatsapp and Many more !!

- Supports all files in the Gallery !!

- Attractive and Simple UI is just another reason to use this amazing App :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
