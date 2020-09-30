Join or Sign In

My Mansion match 3 & design home for Android

By DailyFun Free

Developer's Description

By DailyFun

Love story, match puzzle game, house design, beautiful scape. All in My Mansion!

Jane dreams to winning the Design Gold Award. Her dream will come true after she inheriting her aunts mansion. Help Jane design her mansion and give the old villa a complete makeover. During the renovate time, Jane star her wonderful journey and get her true love.

Enjoy beating the flower block, complete the matching levels to decorate the living room, kitchen, garden, kennel and other house areas. Solve the challenging blast puzzle to unlock Janes amazing story and the unknow areas. Become an interior designing master with Jane and achieve her dream now!

Feature:

Interior design: renovate the old mansion become a beautiful and comfortable castle

Romantic story: star a sweet love story with your neighbor

Charming character: meet with enthusiastic doctor, gentle veterinary, cool lawyer in this little town

Wonderful plot: there are many troubles on Janes design way, you need to solve them

Classic puzzle: the most classic blast puzzle game match 3 game, relax and calm you down

Come and star your home design journey. Help Jane become a famous designer!

Get the latest information:

https://www.facebook.com/My-Mansion-650891705523179/

If you have any issue, please contact us: MyMansionTeam@hotmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.02.5022

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.02.5022

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
