My M Safety provides easy access to the most up-to-date product safety information, country- and language specific and with the option to print your own safety tags.

Whenever you handle our products, across the complete supply chain, from production, warehousing, transportation, across the complete product life cycle from product launch to disposal, My M Safety connects our expert data with the global network of people handling our products and helps you in quickly finding required product information.

My M Safety lets you take a picture of 2D Barcode on the product label and access the following product information. Whenever you need it and wherever you are!

Most up-to-date product safety information

Documents, such as CoAs and SDSs

Product page and web shop

Contact with our customer service

You can easily print and share own safety tags - including local language and regulations. For printing you can directly connect My M Safety with smart printers via WIFI.

Functions included:

Access to up-to-date product safety information at any time

Easy access to documents: SDS and CoA

Take a picture of the 2D Barcode of MilliporeSigma products

Find chemical substances by name, CAS number, article number or material number

My M Safety learns your informational priorities and will foreground information.

Create, print and share your own Safety Tag containing up-to-date information

Call emergency numbers based on GPS coordinates

Save your own favorites and establish a history

Access MilliporeSigma online presences like product pages, web shops, BrightLab and many more

And there is more: the app is optimized for your tablet where it can provide you with an additional overview of all functions.

My M Safety needs the following access rights:

Camera usage

Product Steward lets you scan MilliporeSigma labels to access information directly. The camera is only activated during the scanning process.

GPS position

The Product Steward accesses country-specific safety information. For this purpose the app uses your GPS position and suggests automatic configurations accordingly.

Our terms of service: https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/customer-service/policies.html

Our data protection regulations: https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/customer-service/policies.html