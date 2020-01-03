My M Safety provides easy access to the most up-to-date product safety information, country- and language specific and with the option to print your own safety tags.
Whenever you handle our products, across the complete supply chain, from production, warehousing, transportation, across the complete product life cycle from product launch to disposal, My M Safety connects our expert data with the global network of people handling our products and helps you in quickly finding required product information.
My M Safety lets you take a picture of 2D Barcode on the product label and access the following product information. Whenever you need it and wherever you are!
Most up-to-date product safety information
Documents, such as CoAs and SDSs
Product page and web shop
Contact with our customer service
You can easily print and share own safety tags - including local language and regulations. For printing you can directly connect My M Safety with smart printers via WIFI.
Functions included:
Access to up-to-date product safety information at any time
Easy access to documents: SDS and CoA
Take a picture of the 2D Barcode of MilliporeSigma products
Find chemical substances by name, CAS number, article number or material number
My M Safety learns your informational priorities and will foreground information.
Create, print and share your own Safety Tag containing up-to-date information
Call emergency numbers based on GPS coordinates
Save your own favorites and establish a history
Access MilliporeSigma online presences like product pages, web shops, BrightLab and many more
And there is more: the app is optimized for your tablet where it can provide you with an additional overview of all functions.
My M Safety needs the following access rights:
Camera usage
Product Steward lets you scan MilliporeSigma labels to access information directly. The camera is only activated during the scanning process.
GPS position
The Product Steward accesses country-specific safety information. For this purpose the app uses your GPS position and suggests automatic configurations accordingly.
Our terms of service: https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/customer-service/policies.html
Our data protection regulations: https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/customer-service/policies.html
