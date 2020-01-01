Enter the world of girls! Build and design your own dollhouse - a dream house for every doll! Explore the vast, open world in Adventure Lite mode, meet new friends, animals All of it awaits you in My Little Dollhouse - game for girls like never before!

Build your own home

Building isnt easy! At first, you need to mine resources! Craft tools, explore the vast open world of My Little Dollhouse. Craft tools, then find wood, ore and everything else, thanks to advanced Adventure Lite mode! Build and design your own dollhouse - a dream house all girls dream of! But crafting & building is just the beginning!

Interior design

In My Little Dollhouse you dont need third-party interior design app like in many other free design games for girls. Build a dollhouse with kitchen, many rooms and garden, where you can plant flowers! Its easy because My Little Dollhouse contains its own design, crafting & building tools. Thanks to them, furnishing, decoration and interior design are plain and simple. Mine resources and be creative by crafting & building your ultimate home! Its much more than any interior and exterior design app!

Party time!

Theres no better opportunity to show off your dollhouse than house party! Invite cool boys and top girls, a famous singer or fashionista, high school friends or even your crush! Dress up in style and amaze them not only with interior design of your dollhouse, but also with your fashion design! Chat and flirt with boys, then somebody may fall in love or even become your boyfriend!

Become an explorer

Still its not everything My Little Dollhouse has to offer. Launch Adventure Lite mode and start exploration of vast, open world. Travel through forests and mountains and seek for new resources to mine and scavenge epic loot and other treasures. Meet wild animals, which you can tame and turn into pets! Cute little pet like dog, kitten, cow and many more will not only follow you, but youll be able to ride them, too! How cool is that?

Visit the city of craft

Adventure of yours doesnt end up in the forest. Visit Par-Is, the city of craft, and feel like a real city builder. Enjoy it attractions like water park, spa, hair salon, nail salon, hospital, amusement park or build your own buildings using the same crafting & building as with building the dollhouse! Build a castle and dress up like a princess or a fashion house with catwalk! Be creative as possibilities are limitless!

FEATURES:

Vast sandbox world to explore. Mine resources, craft tools, build and design your own dollhouse!

Crafting & building without limits. Build and design your own dollhouse - a dream house youve always wanted!

Meet new friends. Find cool boys and top girls, chat and flirt with them. Meet your virtual boyfriend or love of your life!

Find a pet animal. Tame cute little pet - the most loyal friend!

Visit Par-Is, the city of craft. Enjoy its attractions or build your own!

Beautiful retro graphics!

My Little Dollhouse is a complete experience of design, crafting & building for girls. Forget about other interior and exterior design apps. DOWNLOAD NOW FOR FREE and enjoy one of the best games in the world for girls of 2018!