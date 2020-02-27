Are you a Beku no hero academia ( My hero academia) biggest fan?

Get this super realistic my hero academia anime wallpaper app and set up your phone screen for free

Become a really fan of my hero academia anime with your favorite hero!!

Some of the popular Wallpapers:

- Izuku Midoriya Deku

- Katsuki Bakugo

- Shoto Todoroki

- Ochaco Uraraka

- Tsuyu Asui

- All Might

- Tomura Shigaraki

- Dabi

- Himiko Toga

features.

You can save any Anime wallpaper of my hero academia in SD card or internal storage.

You can set any Anime of Boku no hero academia wallpaper to your lock screen.

You can add anime my hero academia wallpaper to your Favorite.

You can preview the wallpaper of my hero academia

Add more my hero academia walpapers 4k in future

Updated Daily

We'll be constantly designing new backdrops for you. This means new high quality anime wallpaper within the app every day.

DISCLAIMER:

This app is not officially endorsed. The information contained or used on this app is for general information purpose only. All content is copyrighted and or trademarked to their respective owners and use for this wallpaper app is included in the fair usage guidelines. This app is aimed solely for Fans and helps them find an easier way to organize images as their mobile wallpaper.