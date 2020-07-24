The Community Association Management - My HOA Homeowner and Board App is a mobile-friendly way to interface with your community association*. You will be able to make payments, view your account, and access community information all in one place.

If you already have a login to your association website, you can login to the App using the same email address and password you use for your association website. If you do not have a current login to your association site, simply click the register button and submit your information. Once your registration is approved, you will receive an email with a link to set your password and then you will be able to log into your account directly from this app.

If you already have a login and do not remember your password, click the Forgot Password link, enter your email address to request a password reset and you will receive an email with a link to set your password. Once set, you can login with your email address and new password.

Once logged in, Homeowners will have direct access to the following features:

Easily switch between accounts if multiple properties are owned

Homeowner Dashboard

Access association documents

Access association directories

Access association photos

Access Contact Us Page

Pay Assessments

Access compliance violations add comments and take pictures from mobile device to add to violation

Submit ARC Requests and include pictures and attachments (pictures can be taken from mobile device)

Access homeowner ledger

Submit work orders and check on status of their work orders (add comments and take pictures from mobile device)

In addition, Board Members will be able to take advantage of the following features:

Board Tasks

ARC Review

Board documents

Violations Review

Invoice Approval

*Your association must be a customer of Community Association Management, Limited in order to use this app.