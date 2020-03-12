X

My Doll House Pro - The Virtual Doll Dream Home Design & Maker for iOS

By Saud Ahmed $1.99

Developer's Description

By Saud Ahmed

****NO ADS + All Exciting Rooms Unlocked****

Meet your Doll and make her home the sweet home, organize her Toy Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Dining room, washroom, living room and happy your doll, take pictures of every room of your doll and share with your friends.

Do you love designing your favorite dolls house? Want to play with your doll? Let's start here; you will be excited playing this superb doll house decorating game!

Here, you will be able to design your dolls bedroom, toy room, living room, kitchen, dining room and wash room. All are in your touch now! You will be using American girl doll as well as Japanese doll.

Dont be afraid! Its not a voodoo doll or a rag doll. Its a cute baby doll. You can also enjoy doll dress up game here. Lets design your fashion doll house.

Super easy to play this game; no need to make your own doll. You will be given readymade dolls and princess doll house. You just need to design baby dream house.

Exciting Doll House Game Features:

- Easy to control

- Need just tapping

- Realistic sounds

- Stunning graphics

- Many characters

- Awesome particle effects and animations.

- NO ADS

- All exciting features.

Its really EASY; lets start My Doll House game. Design your frozen doll house. Make a Happy House with your favorite doll. Your doll will be playing like a baby alive doll! Its just AWESOME!

Don't be late! Download this game right now!

Download now! Have fun! Lets enjoy this doll house games!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping