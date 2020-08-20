My Device Info is a small and easy-to-use utility application to get all the information of

your Android device.

To check device info of any Android device, now you do not need to find and go into the settings page, just use this app and you have all the device's hardware and software info at your finger tip.

Just swipe and see the following useful info of your device:

+ Battery Info: Battery level, charging status, temperature info, capacity or size info, voltage and health.

+ Build Info: Device id, device build id, device build time, board, boot loader, hardware info, user detail.

+ CPU Detail Info: Processor type, architecture, CPU revision, CPU serial, hardware info, for most of the devices it shows how many cores the CPU has.

+ Screen Display Info: Display size or resolution, density unit, density type, device display type, and orientation.

+ RAM Info: Total RAM size, used memory, free space available in RAM.

+ Device Model Info: Model name, manufacturer, build time, brand, etc.

+ SIM Info: IMEI number, IMSI number, operator detail.

+ Operating System (OS) Software Info: Version name, SDK number, release number.

+ Storage Info: Internal memory detail with total size, used size, free or available size.

+ WiFi Info: Connected or not, WiFi connected name, WiFi Mac Address

All in all by using My Device Info app, you have all the basic information regarding hardware and software of your device at your finger tips with too much of ease and very quickly.

Best and Easy to use.

Beautiful Design.

Fast and Accurate.

All Screen Supported.