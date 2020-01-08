X

My Baby's Journey for Android

By CHI Health Free

Developer's Description

By CHI Health

From the most respected maternity experts in Omaha, Nebraska, the CHI Health My Babys Journey app guides you through your pregnancy week-by-week. Based on your due date, you will receive information on the growth of your baby and health tips.

CHI Health experts from the Omaha, Nebraska, area created this app to give you information and tools endorsed by your trusted provider helping you achieve a healthy, happy pregnancy.

Feature highlights:

Monitor weekly development milestones for mom and baby

Access to-do lists for each trimester

Track your pregnancy symptoms

Keep track of upcoming appointments

Watch videos on what to expect during each week of your pregnancy

Learn more about a variety of pregnancy-related topics, including nutrition, childbirth classes, preterm labor and what to pack for the hospital and expect during delivery

Monitor your contractions when your due date draws near

While the My Babys Journey app provides useful information to any CHI Health patient, at this time, the app only represents locations and providers in the Omaha market.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0186.b0186

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.0186.b0186

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping