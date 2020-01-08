From the most respected maternity experts in Omaha, Nebraska, the CHI Health My Babys Journey app guides you through your pregnancy week-by-week. Based on your due date, you will receive information on the growth of your baby and health tips.

CHI Health experts from the Omaha, Nebraska, area created this app to give you information and tools endorsed by your trusted provider helping you achieve a healthy, happy pregnancy.

Feature highlights:

Monitor weekly development milestones for mom and baby

Access to-do lists for each trimester

Track your pregnancy symptoms

Keep track of upcoming appointments

Watch videos on what to expect during each week of your pregnancy

Learn more about a variety of pregnancy-related topics, including nutrition, childbirth classes, preterm labor and what to pack for the hospital and expect during delivery

Monitor your contractions when your due date draws near

While the My Babys Journey app provides useful information to any CHI Health patient, at this time, the app only represents locations and providers in the Omaha market.