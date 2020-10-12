Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

My_BRIDGE for iOS

By Pembridge Insurance Company Free

Developer's Description

By Pembridge Insurance Company

Drive safe and benefit from great savings on your automobile insurance. My_BRIDGE is a free telematics-based app which rewards demonstrated safe driving behavior with a personalized discount of up to 30%.*

For a six-month period, the app will monitor your driving behavior and provide you with valuable feedback on your trips and driving habits, such as:

1. Time and duration of your trips

2. Harsh or extreme braking events

3. Excessive Speed

After 30 days of recording trips, you will be able to see your estimated discount. Once the full monitoring period is complete, you will see your actual earned discount, which will be applied on your next Pembridge renewal.

Think My_BRIDGE could be for you? Contact your local Pembridge Broker today. Note you must be a customer of Pembridge Insurance to use the My_BRIDGE app.

For more details about our program, please visit https://www.pembridge.com/?eid=1443 .

*Terms and conditions apply. Your savings may vary based on province and data collected. Savings apply to major coverages only.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now