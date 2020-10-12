Drive safe and benefit from great savings on your automobile insurance. My_BRIDGE is a free telematics-based app which rewards demonstrated safe driving behavior with a personalized discount of up to 30%.*

For a six-month period, the app will monitor your driving behavior and provide you with valuable feedback on your trips and driving habits, such as:

1. Time and duration of your trips

2. Harsh or extreme braking events

3. Excessive Speed

After 30 days of recording trips, you will be able to see your estimated discount. Once the full monitoring period is complete, you will see your actual earned discount, which will be applied on your next Pembridge renewal.

Think My_BRIDGE could be for you? Contact your local Pembridge Broker today. Note you must be a customer of Pembridge Insurance to use the My_BRIDGE app.

For more details about our program, please visit https://www.pembridge.com/?eid=1443 .

*Terms and conditions apply. Your savings may vary based on province and data collected. Savings apply to major coverages only.