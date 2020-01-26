The official mobile app of Alfaisal University, Riyadh built using the open-source MOODLE mobile core and tailored with the Alfaisal e-Learning portal (MOODLE).

Basic aim of this app is to connect the students and faculty through e-learning platform.

This app covers many features like student authentication, Profiles, Student Specific Courses, Calendar Events, Alfaisal Directory Search , Student Attendance , Grades , Classroom Reservation , Schedules along with News & Events and Alfaisal Calendar.

The target audience for this app is mainly students and faculty members. However the Alfaisal administrative staff having Alfaisal email ID can also use this app.

For any query or bug report, please contact the Alfaisal IT support http://itsupport.alfaisal.edu.