Wannan application na dauke da karatun Muwadda Malik na babban malamin sunna wato Dr Ahmad BUK, wanda yayi suna wajen yadda addinin Allah a gida da kuma wajen Nigeria.A cikin wannnan application akwai wasu daga cikin zababbun lectures da nasihu da malam ya gabatar a warure daban-daban.Muna aduar Allah (S.W.A) ya kara taimakar malam wajen irin kokarin da yakeyi a wajen yadda addinin sa.Mu kuma Allah ya bamu ikon ji da kuma amfani da duk kan abin da muka saurara.

Bayan karatutuka na Muwadda Malik Dr Ahmad BUK za iya samun wasu karatuttukan da tafsirai na wasu daga cikin manya-manya malamun kasar hausa,idan aka yi searchin (adamsdut) a play store, karatuttukan sune kamar haka

brief explanation about the book of muwadda malik

he Muwaa (Arabic: ) of Imam Malik is the earliest written collection of hadith comprising the subjects of Islamic law, compiled and edited by the Imam, Malik ibn Anas. Malik's best-known work, Al-Muwatta was the first legal work to incorporate and join hadith and fiqh together.

Description

It is considered to be from the earliest extant collections of hadith that form the basis of Islamic jurisprudence alongside the Qur'an. Nonetheless, is not merely a collection of hadith; many of the legal precepts it contains are based not on hadith at all. The book covers rituals, rites, customs, traditions, norms and laws of the time of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

It is reported that Imam Malik selected for inclusion into the Muwatta just over 1900 narrations, from the 100,000 narrations he had available to him.

History

Due to increase in juristic differences, the Caliph of the time, Ab Jafar al-Manr, requested Imm Mlik to produce a standard book that could be promulgated as law in the country. The Imam refused this in 148 AH, but when the Caliph again came to the ijz in 163 AH, he was more forceful and said:

O Ab Abd Allh, take up the reign of the discipline of fiqh in your hands. Compile your understanding of every issue in different chapters for a systematic book free from the harshness of Abd Allh b. Umar, concessions and accommodations of Abd Allh b. Abbs and unique views of Abd Allh b. Masd. Your work should exemplify the following principle of the Prophet: The best issues are those which are balanced. It should be a compendium of the agreed upon views of the Companions and the elder imms on the religious and legal issues.