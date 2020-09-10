Wealthclock Advisors makes transacting in mutual funds smarter easier and faster in a 100% paperless manner (if you are a register KYC holder). All you need to do is to choose your investment requirement and the app will recommend the best mutual funds recommendations.

Also you dont need to worry if you are not KYC compliant, our advisor make it simple and easy for you to get on boarded and complete the required KYC process.

The fund selection by Wealthclock Advisors is done scientifically by not looking at returns also but various other factors also such as fund size , The return generated vs the risk it took ratio, experience of the fund manager, duration of the fund manager, team managing the fund, expense ratio, multiple time horizon returns and future outlook of fund via a proprietary model for getting an unbiased investment recommendation and built a dedicated portfolio based on your requirement which insures you save more and achieve your goal faster.

The features of the App

1. The app has a distinct goal planning and tracking feature which help you track and achieve your goals in a disciplined way better faster as compared to traditional way of investing.

2. Our stop solution for all your personal finance and investment needs.

3. Wealthclock provides financial solution for all your life stage needs and requirement be it investing via mutual funds direct equity or protecting via ULIPS or insurance.

4. Get a single view of your portfolio or your family portfolio, open new folios, purchase, redemption, switch, start SIP, SWP, STP, and many more and will be updated on your investment across Mutual Funds.

How is Wealthclock Advisors better than other services?

Wealthclock Advisors is better on 5 fronts,

1. First, We offer intelligent wealth solutions, the investment platform built by experts, that crafts a precise investment portfolio tailor made for your investing style and requirement that strikes the right balance between risk and reward through asset allocation and fund selection.

2. Second, we tackle the hard stuff i.e Fund selection, goal planning, tax optimization, rebalancing - we take care of it in a transparent and unbiased way.

3. Third, You are in complete control of your investments. You can come and go as you please. You set the rules and we help you along the way.

4. Fourth, Our fee structure with all the mutual fund companies is the same and moreover it is on an all-trail basis which ensures that our incentives are aligned with yours.

5. Finally, One place for all your financial needs making it an easy to use online platform that is absolutely free to use.

What are Different plans offered by Wealthclock Advisors

1. Easy Retirement

2. High Risk - High Return

3. Children Education

4. Better than Saving A/c

5. Better than FD

6. Save for Car

7. Buying House

All mutual fund companies (AMCs) are supported on Wealthclock Advisors Mutual Fund app including:

1. SBI Mutual Fund

2. Reliance Mutual Fund

3. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

4. HDFC Mutual Fund

5. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

6. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

7. DSP Mutual Fund

8. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

9. Axis Mutual Fund

10. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

11. L&T Mutual Fund

12. IDFC Mutual Fund

13. UTI Mutual Fund

14. Sundaram Mutual Fund

15. Tata Mutual Fund

16. BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

17. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

18. Invesco Mutual Fund

Safe and secure:

We use the latest security standards to keep your data safe and encrypted.

Wealthclock Advisors uses BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) for transactions. We support all RTAs - CAMS, Karvy, Sundaram and Franklin. You can check your units on mutual fund apps in India like Mycams and Karvy. You can also switch your funds to Wealthclock Advisors without any charges.