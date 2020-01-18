X

Musician's Practice Hub for Android

By Jigyasa Codes Free

Developer's Description

By Jigyasa Codes

All-in-one Package for Jamming sessions

Must for All - Beginners & PROs

A free, easy to use, collection of smaller apps for musicians to use while practicing. Allows simultaneous use of its components, so the user does not need to open up separate apps for each part.

Contains a Tuner, Pitch Drone, Advanced Metronome which allows users to improve their internal time-keeping by alternating specified periods of clicks and silence.

Also contains Music Scale Changer which will help you a lot while jamming.

You can use it for changing the chords according to the Scales:

-> Transposing +

-> Transposing -

-> Reset Original Chords

Music Scale Changer for now supports 4 bar pattern.

Later releases will contain custom bar patterns!!

Features:

- 20 to 400 BPM Metronome

- Patterns up to 32 alternating clicks/silence

- Off-Beat Metronome Feature

- Can tap a tempo for easy input

- Accurate tuner with cents display

- Pitch drone off any tone

- Metronome Volume Mixer

- Drone Volume Mixer

- Stop All Feature

* Music Scale Changer

* Chord Chart

Revised Release of the Famous App 'Practice Hub' with Extended Features..!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping