All-in-one Package for Jamming sessions

Must for All - Beginners & PROs

A free, easy to use, collection of smaller apps for musicians to use while practicing. Allows simultaneous use of its components, so the user does not need to open up separate apps for each part.

Contains a Tuner, Pitch Drone, Advanced Metronome which allows users to improve their internal time-keeping by alternating specified periods of clicks and silence.

Also contains Music Scale Changer which will help you a lot while jamming.

You can use it for changing the chords according to the Scales:

-> Transposing +

-> Transposing -

-> Reset Original Chords

Music Scale Changer for now supports 4 bar pattern.

Later releases will contain custom bar patterns!!

Features:

- 20 to 400 BPM Metronome

- Patterns up to 32 alternating clicks/silence

- Off-Beat Metronome Feature

- Can tap a tempo for easy input

- Accurate tuner with cents display

- Pitch drone off any tone

- Metronome Volume Mixer

- Drone Volume Mixer

- Stop All Feature

* Music Scale Changer

* Chord Chart

Revised Release of the Famous App 'Practice Hub' with Extended Features..!!