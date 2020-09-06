Join or Sign In

Music of Latin America & Spain for iOS

By HKBU ARC Free

By HKBU ARC

The Music of Latin America and Spain app is a supplemental app with guided listening examples, testing materials, and a glossary that will help students better understand the styles, instruments, and diversity of the music of Latin cultures. Divided into weeks which cover broadly different cultural areas, each week's listening seeks to promote discussion about music and cultural ideas. As a listening and study aid, this app will be of use to teachers and students as an introduction to the music of Latin America and Spain.

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

