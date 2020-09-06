Sign in to add and modify your software
The Music of Latin America and Spain app is a supplemental app with guided listening examples, testing materials, and a glossary that will help students better understand the styles, instruments, and diversity of the music of Latin cultures. Divided into weeks which cover broadly different cultural areas, each week's listening seeks to promote discussion about music and cultural ideas. As a listening and study aid, this app will be of use to teachers and students as an introduction to the music of Latin America and Spain.