Music Player which combines the built-in great sound effects to your musical experience, is powerful with 10 bands Equalizer, Bass Booster, Virtualizer, and Visualizer. It helps to improve sound quality on your Android device!

Powerful equalizer & Bass Booster

9 types of equalizer presets for your choice (Normal, Dance, Folk, Pop, Classical, Flat, Heavy Metal, Jazz and Rock)

Extraordinary sound effect

12 types of sound effect presets for your choice(Rude, Solid, Abound, Strong, Steady, Resonant, Amiable, Tall and more)

High-Quality Music Player and Video Player

Equalizer Music Player, using the professional audio and video decoding technology, it will play music and video perfectly and realize high-fidelity playback. Besides, the most professional equalizer controls will help you manually adjust your own music exclusively.

Auto-Scan & Importing songs / audios files

Add all local songs/ music files just by clicking from your SD card and phone memory.

Browse and play your songs by playlists, tracks, albums, artists, folders, genres.

Music Cutter

Crop or Trim music, clip audio, optimize the size of music, make short audio as ringtone.

Perfect Support Performance

Support all music and audio formats, like MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, APE, etc.

Other Key Features

- Easy to play songs

- Headset control

- Set sleep timer

- Display lyrics

- Play song by folder

- Drag to sort the playlist

- Lock screen music play

- Scan all audio files automatically

- Share your favorite songs to friends

- Photo of song, artist and cover of album

- Equipped with Notification bar and Home screen Widgets

- High-Quality offline music player, song player, audio player, mp3 player

- Edit the song details ( Track name, Artist name, Album name )

- Count music listening times

Download this perfect music player & video player for free! Listen to your favorite songs, enjoy modified music! Have fun!