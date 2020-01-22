X

Music Player - Free Music Player & Mp3 Song for Android

By Free Apps Group Free

Developer's Description

By Free Apps Group

Music Player is a powerful audio player and perfect mp3 player for Android!

This Music Player supports mp3,wav ,flac and many other such audio formats.

Play music by song, artist, album or playlist.

Create and manage playlists

Add a multiple songs to playlist at one click

Support Mp3 and multiple music formats.

MP3 Player

Sleep timer

This music player is Free and good reviews motivate us to improve the music player regularly based on your positive feedback.

Keywords:

music, song, mp3, music player, free music, play music, country music, relaxing music, sleep music, popular songs, top songs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping