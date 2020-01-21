Music Player Free HD& Equalizer Bass Booster.

Powerful music equalizer, bass booster and great sound virtualizer, Quick search all music files, free to get this perfect audio player and media player.

Features :

High Quality MP3 Player

10+ Page switching effect

Easy to play songs

Lyric support

Headset controls

Set sleep timer

Lock screen music play

Home screen Widgets

Plays song by folder

Offers four player mode options: single cycle, the order of play, loop of the list, Shuffle, etc.;

Single music play / pause, playback progress control

Support mp3, mp4, etc.