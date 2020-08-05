Sign in to add and modify your software
"Music Downloader Pro" is a free music player and mp3 download application that gives you a chance to download or play most free music songs.
Search, download and play music offline wherever you are.
===The main function===
Download high sound quality mp3
Search with suggestions for songs, genres
Download & listen music without wifi
Rich free music base for unlimited and free music download
Local mp3 player
Add local music to playlist;
Discover free music by music search;
Millions of trending music,
NOTICE:
"Music Downloader Pro" is provided by "www.jamendo.com", " https://freemusicarchive.org". All songs can be used for personal non-commercial use only through this application. You can access the Jamendo Privacy Policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application. All repertoire can be properly mentioned in the CC license (author and license section). You can find contact with www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org.