Music Downloader Pro & Mp3 Downloader for Android

By Music Downloader All Free

"Music Downloader Pro" is a free music player and mp3 download application that gives you a chance to download or play most free music songs.

Search, download and play music offline wherever you are.

===The main function===

Download high sound quality mp3

Search with suggestions for songs, genres

Download & listen music without wifi

Rich free music base for unlimited and free music download

Local mp3 player

Add local music to playlist;

Discover free music by music search;

Millions of trending music,

NOTICE:

"Music Downloader Pro" is provided by "www.jamendo.com", " https://freemusicarchive.org". All songs can be used for personal non-commercial use only through this application. You can access the Jamendo Privacy Policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application. All repertoire can be properly mentioned in the CC license (author and license section). You can find contact with www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org.

What's new in version 1.0.5

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
