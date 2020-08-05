Music Downloader is a free music downloader. It can download more and more high-quality music and songs. It is not only a music downloader, but also a music player. Please enjoy it!

Main features of Music Downloader:

Free and high quality.

Support playing music online and offline

Support playing multiple music formats:standard quality, high quality,super high quality

Powerful search music: search music by track, album, artist, genre, instrument etc.

Support download and play searched music

Top music of search, Top music of download, Top music of listen

More than a million high quality music tracks

Powerful and fast download music engine, support multiple music downloads at the same time

Download manager, easily manage downloaded music,you can play, delete, share, set as ringtone

Nice play interface, support for playing online and offline

Discover free music by music search

Discover free music by hot music list;

Discover free music by genres such as Pop, Rap, Rock, R&B, Hip-hop, Country, Latin etc.

Discover free music by music instruments such as guitar, piano, drum, violin, saxophone, etc.

Set downloaded music as ringtone

Millions of trending music, top free music

Share downloaded music with friends

Fastest download mp3 music song file

Music downloader never was easier

All tracks are verified, and available for personal usage (not for commercial purposes!)

Many new features will be updated in the future

Disclaimer:

Music Downloader is provided by "www.jamendo.com", " https://freemusicarchive.org". All songs can be used for personal non-commercial use only through this application. You can access the Jamendo Privacy Policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application. All repertoire can be properly mentioned in the CC license (author and license section). You can find contact with www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org.

Notice:

Downloading music has never been easy. Music Downloader does not support all songs. If you cannot find your favorite songs, please understand!

If you like Music Downloader, please give us 5-star(), thanks.