Music Downloader is a free music downloader. It can download more and more high-quality music and songs. It is not only a music downloader, but also a music player. Please enjoy it!
Main features of Music Downloader:
Free and high quality.
Support playing music online and offline
Support playing multiple music formats:standard quality, high quality,super high quality
Powerful search music: search music by track, album, artist, genre, instrument etc.
Support download and play searched music
Top music of search, Top music of download, Top music of listen
More than a million high quality music tracks
Powerful and fast download music engine, support multiple music downloads at the same time
Download manager, easily manage downloaded music,you can play, delete, share, set as ringtone
Nice play interface, support for playing online and offline
Discover free music by music search
Discover free music by hot music list;
Discover free music by genres such as Pop, Rap, Rock, R&B, Hip-hop, Country, Latin etc.
Discover free music by music instruments such as guitar, piano, drum, violin, saxophone, etc.
Set downloaded music as ringtone
Millions of trending music, top free music
Share downloaded music with friends
Fastest download mp3 music song file
Music downloader never was easier
All tracks are verified, and available for personal usage (not for commercial purposes!)
Many new features will be updated in the future
Disclaimer:
Music Downloader is provided by "www.jamendo.com", " https://freemusicarchive.org". All songs can be used for personal non-commercial use only through this application. You can access the Jamendo Privacy Policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application. All repertoire can be properly mentioned in the CC license (author and license section). You can find contact with www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org.
Notice:
Downloading music has never been easy. Music Downloader does not support all songs. If you cannot find your favorite songs, please understand!
