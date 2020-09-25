Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Music Downloader & Mp3 Downloader & Free Download for Android

By Free Mp3 Music Downloader. Free

Developer's Description

By Free Mp3 Music Downloader.

Music Downloader is a high quality music downloader and Mp3 downloader. It can download more and more songs easily.

Main features of Music Downloader:

Support playing multiple music formats:standard quality, high quality,super high quality.

Powerful search music: search music by track, album, artist, genre, instrument etc.

Support download and play searched music.

Support playing music online and offline.

More than a million high quality music tracks.

Powerful and fast download music engine, support multiple music downloads at the same time.

Download manager, easily manage downloaded music,you can play, delete, share, set as ringtone.

Discover free music by music search.

Set downloaded music as ringtone .

Millions of trending music, top free music.

Share downloaded music with friends.

Fastest download mp3 music song file.

All tracks are verified, and available for personal usage (not for commercial purposes!)

Disclaimer:

Music Downloader is provided by "www.jamendo.com", " https://freemusicarchive.org". All songs can be used for personal non-commercial use only through this application. You can access the Jamendo Privacy Policy https://devportal.jamendo.com/api_terms_of_use, and the Jamendo API is authorized by the https://freemusicarchive.org/api application. All repertoire can be properly mentioned in the CC license (author and license section). You can find contact with www.jamendo.com, https://freemusicarchive.org.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now