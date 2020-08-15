Join or Sign In

Music Bit Master - Particle.ly Video Status Maker for Android

By Dewrix Infosys Free

By Dewrix Infosys

Music Bit Master - Particle.ly Video Status Maker

With this music video status you can turn your precious memories into an awesome particle video clip. You don't have to be a professional photo editor, just express your creativity and have fun creating amazing and wonderful photo montage into Music Beats Particle Video. Create 15 and 30 seconds lyrical video & spectrum video with this bit music particle.ly video status maker.

This Visualizer effect video clip maker will allow users to Create Beautiful video story with best Animation effects.

Beats music particle.ly / video status or Photos into great particle video status maker: Particle.ly Video Status Maker Introduce magical beat wise particle effects for video. music beats video status helps you for creating 30 Second What Sapp status videos.

This special app can help you create memories of a lifetime! Add some lovely picture effects and make a memorable video slideshow!

Music Bit Master Particle.ly Video Status Maker have great collection of video song select your favorite lyrical video song and add them on your pictures and make lyrical video of your own pictures and share your feelings with your love using your photo lyrical video. Personalize your choice video clip and share it on social media.

Music bit master - particle.ly video status app to convert your photo into a video clip. Convert easily your adorable images into animated particle video clip within some seconds. Use an interesting way instead of sharing the same as old boring images on social media, share the awesome animated video clip with music on social media to get more likes and comments.

NOTE:

All the content (Music & Images) in this app & All the copyright material credit goes to their Respected Owner, We have Just Provided a platform to you.

If any Copyright issue or any Problem in this application kindly mail us at xdtechlimited@gmail.com

Design: Created by freepik

If there is any trademark or copyright violation that does not follow within the Fair Use, please contact us, we will immediately take action on.

Don't miss the chance to download and install this music bit master - particle.ly video status maker app to personalize your choice video clip.

What's new in version 1.1.1

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

