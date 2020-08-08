Music Beats Video Maker application helps to creating beat videos from your photos, music theme, helps with music equalizer & particle beat video effects with customization.

You can adjust music equalizer as per your choice with custom theme & colorful equalizer on your music beat videos.

A large collection of music beats theme available for free to use & apply on your photos to create videos which share on social media application.

Lyrical.ly Video Status which has lots of beautiful & brand new lyrical beats effects helps to create musical beat videos.

Now you can change your video visualizer on music beats particle theme & create musical videos to personalize as your choice with awesome particle effects.

You can easily apply on your photos with awesome photo editor tools.

After editing your photos you can apply particle video effects on your photo with custom theme.

You can add music with auto trim on your musical beat videos to share on social media application.

A montage & brand new collection of all particle video effects to create personalize videos.

Now you can turn your precious memories into an awesome particle beats videos & express your creativity and have fun with creating amazing videos.

Features :-

- Create your daily video status with music beats particle effects.

- You can get here beautiful and attractive animated particle videos effects which has something new concept to create videos from photos.

- Select photo from gallery album to create music beat videos.

- Photo editing tools available for easy editing.

- You can crop photo with perfect customization focusing.

- Add stylish text with beautiful font style & colorful theme.

- Apply cool stickers with different categories with latest updates.

- A beautiful particle effects easy to apply on photos.

- You can set music equalizer on photo with custom colorful themes.

- Add music from your phone storage with trim.

- Find here beautiful and attractive effects for video.

- Now make prettier your music beats video with visualizer effects with many more features.

- Create musical beat video status in unique way by using your photos.

- You can also save created lyrical video song in your phone storage.

- Share music beat video status on social media application.

- Music beat video with best quality.

In short "Music Beats Video Maker - Lyrical.ly Video Status" is a beautiful combination of awesome photo with photo editing, adding music with trim & particle video effects with customization to create video.