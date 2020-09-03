Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mumma's Burritos for iOS

By MealHi5 Free

Developer's Description

By MealHi5

Wel come to Mumma's Burrios....!!!

- An infinite passion for food inspired us to open a spanking new restaurant in the heart of Brampton.

- Mumma's Burrito quickly became popular due to its mouth-watering food. We believe in ' Old is Gold ' and thrive in preserving and delivering nothing but the fresh autentico mumma's signature flavors.

- We aim to serve you either way, an on the go meal or leisurely dine in with your favorite beer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now