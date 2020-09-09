Join or Sign In

Mumbai 2.0 for Android

By Ganz games Free

Developer's Description

By Ganz games

. The game in the movie "Ok kanmani" is here, Its a similar game only but not exact one

. You will get an awesome classic scooter for driving.

. It has gyroscope to movie the scooter and a accelerator, Brake to movie and stop.

. Endless scooter escape.

. Good 2D map and environment added.

. You will need to escape from the enemies with your bike and score higher.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

