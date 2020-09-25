Join or Sign In

Multi Icon Changer - Decorate App Icon & Shortcut for Android

By Souryator Free

By Souryator

Multi Icon Changer is the application that makes shortcut with a Glass icon, Emoji icons and Image icons at home screen. Customize your Phone with the most beautiful glass HD icons, change your cell in the most beautiful Android.

If you have any issues with the app, send me an email at info.souryator@gmail.com before writing a negative review. I would help you immediately.

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
