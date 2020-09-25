Multi Icon Changer is the application that makes shortcut with a Glass icon, Emoji icons and Image icons at home screen. Customize your Phone with the most beautiful glass HD icons, change your cell in the most beautiful Android.

If you like the icons, please rate them ;)

If you have any issues with the app, send me an email at info.souryator@gmail.com before writing a negative review. I would help you immediately.

X Icon Changer, App Icon Changer. Shortcut Creator, Customize Icons, convert, icon, icons, change, customize, change icon, Theme GO Launcher EX, ADW Theme, go theme