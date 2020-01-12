The best-selling Dr. Seuss classic And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street comes to life with Playful Interactivity, Delightful Animations and Fun Activities!
FEATURES
- Tap and drag to find playful surprises throughout the book
- Find hidden stars on every page to reveal fun Activities
- Read along with highlighting narration, or read it yourself
- Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures
- Track minutes spent reading, pages read, and more in the Parents section
ACTIVITIES
- Play seven different mini-games like Memory Match, Jigsaw Puzzle, Word Search, Sequence, and more!
- Find all 16 unique games hidden throughout the book
- Enjoy activities again and again, directly from the main menu
- Try to beat your high score and best time
Download today!
Official Dr. Seuss licensed App. Dr. Seuss Properties & 2018 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.