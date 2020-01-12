X

Mulberry Street - Read & Play for iOS

By Oceanhouse Media $2.99

Developer's Description

By Oceanhouse Media

The best-selling Dr. Seuss classic And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street comes to life with Playful Interactivity, Delightful Animations and Fun Activities!

FEATURES

- Tap and drag to find playful surprises throughout the book

- Find hidden stars on every page to reveal fun Activities

- Read along with highlighting narration, or read it yourself

- Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures

- Track minutes spent reading, pages read, and more in the Parents section

ACTIVITIES

- Play seven different mini-games like Memory Match, Jigsaw Puzzle, Word Search, Sequence, and more!

- Find all 16 unique games hidden throughout the book

- Enjoy activities again and again, directly from the main menu

- Try to beat your high score and best time

Download today!

Official Dr. Seuss licensed App. Dr. Seuss Properties & 2018 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Free
BookBuddy is a powerful book management application that gives you access to your entire book catalog, anywhere.
iOS
BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Free
Listen to a story that is professionally performed while doing something else.
iOS
Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Free
Simply Better. Easier-to-use, clean design, full control, and audio from more sources. Bookmobile provides a better experience for listening to...
iOS
Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Index Card Magic

Free
Index Card Magic - Start with index cards, organize your ideas, and share! Send out an outline, script or book - each card can become a bullet...
iOS
Index Card Magic

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping