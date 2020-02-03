X

MuStar Kids Lip Sync Tik Videos Game & Tutorials for Android

By QStudio.org Free

Developer's Description

By QStudio.org

Special version designed for kids!

World's #1 lip sync & dance musically game - pass the levels and earn stars!

Create amazing musical videos with the MuStar editor. Choose your favourite song out of millions and lip sync or dance to the music in front of your phone camera. Feel free to use your imagination and add one of the app's beautiful special effects (slow motion, fast, reverse, Black and White, Shine and dozens of others) to gain subscribers and become famous!

It is a great way to attract the attention of millions Instagram and Facebook users to your profile. Obviously, your amount of fans has a positive effect on your popularity!

Musical & dance videos maker:

- Unique lip sinc and dance clips game mechanics developed by MuStar Team. It's time to enjoy the music!

- A huge database of songs and movie excerpts that are available in the search!

- No need to register - create your own lipsync or dance a masterpiece in 1 click. Add special effects, and your video edit is done.

- Cool video effects are added constantly

- Share your musical videos with friends on Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, Facebook, Likee, Musical.ly and other social networks!

- Add #MuStar in your post and get new likes and get featured by our @MuStarApp account!

We work very hard on the app development so cool new features and contests are coming very soon!

Follow us:

instagram.com/MuStarApp

facebook.com/MuStarApp

vk.com/MuStarApp

Have a question or suggestion? Write us an e-mail at support@mustar.me

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.1

General

Release February 3, 2020
Date Added February 3, 2020
Version 1.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping