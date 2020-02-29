Mu Origin 8.0 (Newest Version)

A great mobile experience presented by No Mercy Games. Brand New Free (MMORPG) based on old MU continent. Enjoy with 5 different races in the journey to become the most powerfull warrior in the Land. Select between Warrior, Wizard, Archer, Magic Gladiator & Summoner.

Features:

- Unity 3D HD Graphics and Real-time effects perfect for RPG.

Mu Origin NoMercy will take you to an unprecedented visual feast.

- Most stunning visuals!

Immerse yourself in the Incredible MMORPG 3D graphics and effects!

Endless customization for looks, equipment and pets. Equip your hero to every unrivaled detail.

- Multiplayer events, couple battles and great All vs All PVP

Mu Origin NoMercy immerses you in the grand adventure with other players! Online multiplayer dungeons, World Bosses, 2v2 and 8v8 real-time arena. Use your mobile device to strategize with others; anytime, anywhere!

Free (MMORPG)

- Fierce Guild Wars

As territories expand, threats loom larger. Join battles with up to 1000 players to win your guild the highest of honors! In this great free (MMORPG) you'll need to use strategy and finesse to expand your will and rule over all!

- Romantic Glory

Love and battle make a perfect combination in (Mu Origin) - NoMercy . Show your love to the entire world through luxurious weddings and romantic feasts. Take your chosen one down the rows before heading to the battlefield for glory!

- New Class - (Summoner)

Born in the old lands of Elveland, powerfull (Summoner) combine their skills at magic to bring out their inner power. While Gods and Demons fought, (Summoner) stood their ground to bring peace to all creatures!

- Most innovative gameplay!

Grab resources in Resource War while you should take care of assaults from other players;

Hunt down the most fierce BOSS in this MMORPG Game for the richest bounty;

Youll never be bored in the adventure of Mu Origin Nomercy!, a completely FREE (MMORPG)

