Introducing Geraldines House: Alphabet Series; 28 episodes of global icon and Youtube legend Geraldine the Giraffe hunting around the house for the letters and sounds of the alphabet in everyday objects. Over 90 minutes of #phonics videos to support learning to read. 27 episodes focusing on an individual GPC (grapheme/phoneme correspondence) through the alphabet:

a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, m, n, o, p, q, r, s, t, u, v, w, x, y, z and the digraph ck.

Each episode includes a newly taught letter taught and follows the Letters and Sounds/Synthetic Phonics approach to learning to read and spell. Sounds are taught as phonemes and letters are taught as graphemes and the focus is on reading the whole word; the /k/ is shown at the start, middle and end of words (kit, skin, snake).

Recorded in HD, the videos have then been reduced in file size to fit onto this app.

These episodes are an excellent way for your children to begin their reading journey so that learning to read will become reading to learn.

_____________

Testimonials

* "I can not say enough wonderful things about Mr. Thorne and Geraldine! You are awesome and my students are so excited and ready to learn from you!" *

* "My first graders love these videos. I use them weekly before the phonics lesson. They ask for them everyday. *

* "Keep the videos coming!!!!!!! I have 6 very autistic children who are actually excited about phonics!!! YAY!!! *