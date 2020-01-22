X

Mr.Shot - Spy Boy for Android

By XFUN Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

By XFUN Game Studio

Are you ready to become a hero, spy, and legend? Solve puzzling challenges, show off your deadly accuracy and take aim at the enemies. Come experience the shooting phenomenon

Use your brain in Mr.Shot - Spy Boy game. You will need precise aim and laser focus to take down enemies,halloween pumpkin Travel to new lands, save hostages, and use unique weapons like Pistols. Start your adventure now! The one thing you have to ask yourself is: can you do it in one Bullet ? or one shot ?

Mr.Shot - Spy Boy a game where to find a way to bump it !

Features of Mr.Shot - Spy Boy :

- Easy to play and for free

- Simple rules to clear the level

- Try to get a higher score

-barnscapes mr.io

- spy vs spy

-lot of bullets shot

- Play it anywhere anytime

- Suitable shooting game for all ages

- triangle bullet and flying bullets

- Clear the level, you'll find the addiction.

- New levels update every Month

Don't forget to rate this game. and thank you .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.166

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.2.166

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
