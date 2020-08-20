Enjoy this amazing arcade game with beautiful graphics and suitable for all ages. Ready for your iPhone and iPad.

Have fun playing in four magnificent scenarios where you have to:

* Save a brontosaurus without disturbing the raptors and the triceratops.

* Feed fish to the aquatic dinosaurs before pterodactyls arrive.

* Help baby dinos to break the eggshell evading the archaic mammals.

* Hit the volcano dodging the T-Rex and avoiding lava. Watch out for the geysers!

Three difficulties:

* Normal: Very addictive gameplay.

* Hard: You'll have to concentrate to the maximum.

* Extreme: Only a master will be able to succeed.

Finish all stages in the three difficulties and collect twelve types of gems with incremental hardness on Mohs scale.

Play with your mineral collection in the achievement cave.